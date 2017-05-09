Parwan cleric killed, six wounded in blast

AT-KABUL: The head of Ulema (clerics) council was killed and six of his students wounded after a bomb went off inside a seminary in northern Parwan province today.

“Parwan Provincial Ulema leader Maulawi Abdul Rahim Shah Hanafi was killed and 4 student of the madrasa wounded in a bomb blast inside the seminary in Charikar city center of Parwan,” said Spokeswoman for Parwan Governor Wahida Shahkar.

She said that explosive device placed under a table inside the class of the madrasa blew up today morning at around 8:10am, while students were under training in the class.

She said that the explosive device was placed inside the class during night.

She said that two watchmen of the madras were arrested on the charge of the incident and further inquiry is going.

Ministry of Education by sending a statement, while strongly condemning the incident, confirmed that seminary head was killed and six other students were wounded in the blast.

The ministry asked the security organs to seriously probe the case and brought perpetrators of the incident before justice.

It said that targeting educational institutes and madrasas are against Islam and humanity and asked all involved conflict parties to stop attacking education institutions.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani condemned the terrorist attack inside the madrasa in Parwan, which left the provincial leader of Ulema martyred.

Till date no armed group claimed responsibility for the incident in madrasa in Charikar.