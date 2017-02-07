Peace in Afghanistan Crucial for Regional Stability, says Afghan envoy

New Delhi. With regional powers forging new links and trying to outdo each other in what is being seen as a new ‘Great Game’, Afghanistan Ambassador to India Dr Shaida Mohammad Abdali said that the peace in Afghanistan is crucial for regional stability.

Dr Abdali was delivering a talk on ‘Afghanistan at the Crossroads: Implications for Regional Security’ at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) in New Delhi February 6.

He also spoke on Afghanistan’s changing strategic landscape during the lecture.

Terming Afghanistan as a lynchpin to regional stability owing to its geographic location, Dr Abdali said that Afghanistan should be mainstreamed into regional economic cooperation to bring about peace and security in that country and consequently in the subcontinent. The shifting regional alliances should avoid competition and promote a more inclusive approach towards stabilising Afghanistan and its neighbourhood, added Dr Abdali.

The global shift to multi-polarity and multilateralism can be an opportunity for Afghanistan as relationships with some regional powers that did not work earlier can now be aligned in a manner that can prove to be a win-win situation for all, observed the Afghan envoy.

Welcoming US President Donald Trump’s recent statement on his country’s resolve to eradicate radical forces, Dr Abdali said that this is the only way to combat terrorism. He hoped that the US government adopts this policy while engaging with the countries in the region.

Afghanistan has long been suffering in the hands of global and regional players, he said, adding that there is a need for regional powers to interact with each other in a manner that would bring a positive change in the region. (India Strategic)