Peace quest with Taliban has dark sides; MPs

AT-KABUL: The members of parliament say they would not accept the government’s peace process with the Taliban, saying it has “dark sides”, at a time that all attentions have been concentrated on the process. Parliament Speaker, Abdul RaoufEbrahimi, said Saturday that the peace process should clear and transparent, and people particularly their representatives should be informed about its developments. He called peace “people’s wish” that should not keep anything secret. “We consider peace as a basic need of the people of Afghanistan, but meanwhile, we will never accept a peace with mute and dark details. We are going to invite the High Peace Council authorities to one of our sessions to ask them about the condition of the process,” said Ebrahimi. Peace efforts from the government side have intensified as president Ghani said recently that he would go to any country that Taliban want him to talk on the peace dialogues. Separately, provincial officials in Paktia have said they would name the province as the “safe zone” to hold talks between government and Taliban leaders.JannatGol Mangal, a tribal elder said that tribal leaders of all districts have been informed of the decision. Deputy provincial governor, Abdul WaliSahi also said that there are some optimisms in this regard, but emphasized it would not mean to hand the province over to Taliban. But, the high peace council said that the safe zone was not mentioned in the peace package delivered to the Taliban. He however, said that nothing was mute in the peace process and everything was clear and bright. “The people of Afghanistan would not support us if there was something mute. When the people are shouting for peace, this shows their support. We will share every step we make with the people through media,” SayedEhsanTaheri, spokesman for the council said.