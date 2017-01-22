Peacemaker ‘Gailani’ dies in Kabul: ‘Peace efforts will continue as the late envoy of peace wished’

By Mansoor Faizy-KABUL: The peacemaker, Pir Syed Ahmad Gailani, has died on Saturday evening in a hospital here as a result of an illness, official said. He was around 84-year old.

“With great regrets it is informed that the spiritual, national and Jihadi figure, and also the founder of the National Islamic Front of Afghanistan, and the Head of High Peace Council (HPC), Pir Sayed Ahmad Gailani had died in Kabul as a result of an illness,” the HPC said in a statement, without giving further details.

The HPC appreciated the indefatigable efforts of late Gailani on peace process.

In the past, HPC was failed in several fronts. But when Gailani appointed as HPC head, he conquered to convinced Hazb-e-Islami party of Afghanistan, the ‘second largest terrorist group’to shun violence and join the Afghan peace process.

Gailani had been a strong proponent of peace talks between Afghan government and the Taliban insurgents.

The joining of Islami party to the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process would be considered as a biggest achievement of HPC since its establishment.

Gailani was born in 1932 and his party “national front of Afghanistan” was associated with the Mujahideen who led the war against the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

He studied at Abu Hanifa College in Kabul, before graduating at the Faculty of Theology of Kabul University in 1960.

Gilani’s funeral prayers would be held in Kabul on Monday morning, and later his body will be brought to ancestral graveyard at Surakhrod district of Jalalabad province.

Belong to well famous spiritual family Pir Syed Ahmad Gailani also known as Pir Effendi was counted amongst moderate Afghan leaders and was amongst pioneers of negotiated solution to Afghan conflict.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Pir Syed Ahmed Gailani, Chairman of the High Peace Council of Afghanistan,” President Asrhaf Ghani said in a statement on Sunday.

Moreover, the United Nation Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also expressed its condolence over sad HPC head demise.

“UN expresses condolences to family, followers and Afghan people on passing of Pir Gailani. The work for peace will continue, as he wished,” UN twitted.

The United States and the United Kingdom (UK) embassies also expressed condolences on the sad demise of HPC head.

In its tweeter account the US embassy in Kabul said “it was saddened by the news of HPC chairman Pir Gailan’s death and offered its condolences to his family.”

Likewise, UK diplomatic mission said, “Desperately sad to hear this news. A great Afghan leader – I have been privileged to know for 20 years. May the rest in peace.”

Afghan analysts have fixed eyes on the Presidential Palace to know who will be announced as new chief of the HPC.