People hold Loya Jirga not the government: lawyers, analysts

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Lawyers and analysts said that traditional Loya Jirga has to be organized by the Afghan nation instead of the government. Analysts believe that traditional Loya Jirga is more appropriate as constitutional Loya Jirga not met the pre-requisites and conditions.

Commenting into the prevailing situations, analysts said that traditional Loya Jirga as the only remedy is the need of the time to pull out the country from the ongoing heart-wrenching problems.

Considering the worsening situation in the country, politicians, religious scholars and tribal elders have been repeatedly emphasizing on holding the Loya Jirga to overcome challenges. The Unity Government has dismissed publicly popular demand.

It comes at a time when the Presidential Palace in a statement denounced holding Traditional Loya Jirga, cautioning the government servants to avoid such gatherings.

The Presidential Palace said that Loya Jirga had been defined by the law, adding that the current situation is not favorable to hold traditional Loya Jirga.