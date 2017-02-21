Plot to assassinate Sar-e-Pul governor foiled

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Afghan security forces on Tuesday foiled a plot to assassinate Mohammad Zahir Wahdat, the governor of Sar-e-Pul province. “A suicide bomber was detained before manage to detonate his explosives near me,” the governor said.

The bomber identified as Najmuddin son of Khairuddin, Wahdat said, adding that the bomber was recognized as he was attempting to get closer and detonate his explosives.

“My personal security guards identified the suicide bomber as he was only 15 meters away from me,” he said, adding that a motorcycle packed with explosives was confiscated. “It is the fifth assassination plot against me.” He added, the bomber handed over to the intelligence operatives and currently he is under interrogation.

It is worth mentioning that last attack against Zahir took place earlier last year as a suicide bomber tried to ram himself into his vehicle but shot dead by the security forces. The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented on the issue yet.