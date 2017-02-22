Police arrests drug trafficker in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: The national police arrested a drug smuggler with 200 kilograms of hashish in Behsud district of eastern Nangarhar province, interior ministry said Wednesday.

“The hashish was loaded on an ambulance vehicle and smuggling to Ghani Khil district of Nangarhar province,” it said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Interior is committed to the fight against narcotics and Afghan National Counter-Narcotics Police are having major success in fighting against smugglers and narcotics, which will continue.”