Police arrests three suspects over Takhar Kangaroo court incident

AT-KABUL: Police arrested three people in connection to Takhar Kangaroo court incident.

“Police arrested three people directly linked to the lashing and beaten of a woman in Chah-e- Aab district of northern Takhar province,” said Ministry of Interior Spokesman Najib Danish.

He said that Uncle of the beaten women Hamidullah, her father in-law Jahangir and her brother Abdul Qadir were arrested by police in connection to the incident.

The beaten woman also rescued from a the place was hidden and transferred to a safe police, he added

Efforts on table to identify and arrest other indicts linked to the incident, he noted.

According to report a woman was allegedly lashed and beaten by some supporters of a local commander in northern Takhar Province. The incident to place at least two months ago, but it was unveiled after a video of the incident recorded by mobile was leaked in the social media.

The 22 years old woman is a resident of Chahe-Aab district and was allegedly lashed and beaten after a verdict was approved through a kangaroo court in this remote district.

The reason behind the Kangaroo verdict and lashing of this woman is not clear yet.

It is pertained to mention that this is not the first incident of Kangaroo court, often such incident take place in different remote district across the country particularly in the under Taliban control areas.