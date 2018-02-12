Police held five murderers of Aziza

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Police force has arrested five individuals, comprising three policewomen in connection to the murder of Aziza—a policewoman in the northern Faryab province, provincial officials said.

Aziza, 26, was a regular servant of the criminal department of Faryab Police Chief for the past five years, but she was suddenly shot dead last week inside her home at night—the murderers escaped the area.

However, police force launched probe into the incident, and five suspects have been detained in connection to the case and the process of departmental interrogation is in progress to reach the main culprits.

“The investigation and interrogation is underway,” Abdul Karim Soroush, spokesman of Faryab Police Chief said.

Moreover, husband of slain Aziza had charged and taken into custody by the police force in connection with drug trade in the province, police official said.

According to media reports, the ratio of organized crimes has been increased in capital Kabul and major cities across the country. Kidnapping, land grabbing and target killing by unknown armed men is increasing day by day. Political and civil society activists have demanded the government to go through its responsibilities by taking required measures to secure lives and properties of the citizens.