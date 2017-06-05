Police prevent smuggling of precious stones to Pakistan

AT-KABUL: Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Monday said that police prevented the smuggling of 5,210 kilograms of precious stones to Pakistan.

A statement issued by the MoI said that “police forces succeeded to discover and seize 5,210 precious stone in Rodat district of eastern Nangarhar.”

Statement said that precious stone was skillfully placed in Mini bus was heading toward Pakistan, which prevented by police.

Three smugglers were arrested over the case and investigation going on in the aspect, added the statement.

It is pertained to mention that not only precious stone, but wood and other minerals illegally extracting by insurgents and warlord and smuggling to neighboring countries.