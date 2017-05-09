Policeman killed in Farah

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Unknown militants have gunned down a police officer in western Farah province while three militants have been killed in southern Zabul province, an official said on Tuesday.

Police Spokesperson Iqbal Bahir told Pajhwok Afghan News, a police officer Mohammad was targeted by unknown gunmen on Monday evening in the Shabkoh district bazaar of Farah province.

The attackers are being succeeded to flee the area, he said.

Police has been launched an investigation into the matter. However, no one has been arrested so far in connection with the shooting, he added.

Some days back, an appellant court official was also gunned down in Farah City, the provincial capital.

Separately, three insurgents have been killed and six others sustained injuries during a security operation in Qalat, the capital of Zabul province, the Ministry of Interior said.