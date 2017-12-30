Policemen detained for aiding criminal escape

AT News Report-KABUL: Five policemen have been detained for their role in the escape of an inmate in custody in southeastern Khost province, security officials said on Saturday.

Last week, provincial police headquarters reported they had arrested a group of armed criminals allegedly involve in robberies and other criminal activities.

Police spokesman Abdul Basir told Pajhwok Afghan News one of the detainees escaped from the police station on December 28.

Investigation had already kicked off in the connection—police officers had also conducted search operation after him (inmate), he added.

In addition to that the armed gangs in the city have worried the residents. “I am deeply concern over increasing activities of armed gangs in the city,” Qamar Ali Lakanwal, a public representative said.

However, he linked some security officials with robbers. “Security officials do have links with robbers,” he said, while complained the police headquarter for not taken serious action on the matter.

To prevent robbers and to curb the movement of illegal gunmen, the rule of law has to be enforced, a resident of Khost, Qais said.

It happened just days ago when five prisoners escape from central prison in northern Balkh province.

The prisoners broke one of the jail walls in the darkness of the night and escaped, provincial officials confirmed.

Officials informed of a joint team probe in which police, jail authorities, attorney office and other investigative organs are investigating into jailbreak. However, no progress made for recapturing the fled inmates so far.