Political parties say government limiting political, civil activities

AT-KABUL: Some political parties accuse the government of restricting political and civil activities which is against democracy.

Meanwhile, a number of parliamentarians call opposition to the Kandahar session illegal, saying that political parties have the right to criticize government.

They said that government made efforts to prevent Ata Mohammad Noor from participating in the Kandahar session, a measure that shows the government restricting political activities.

Political parties say that the government is opposing any political and civil activities.

They claim that some politicians including the participants in Kandahar session are seeking their personal interests, thus, the government tried to deal with them.

The government had earlier opposed the call of the traditional Loya Jirga.