Political party accuses govt of poor performance in ensuring security

AT-KABUL: A newly-formed political party blamed the government for shortcomings in “ensuring security, economic growth and people’s political partnership”.

Noorulhaq Olumi, head of the National Front of Afghanistan, said Saturday that his party was working to form a “good alternative in governance”.

“Today, with announcing the National Front of Afghanistan, we are taking a big step towards an alternative and saving the country from sinking into another whirlpool is in our priority,” Olumi said.

He added that Afghanistan’s problems have domestic and foreign dimensions which both are working for their goals against the wish of Afghans. “The government is playing only a symbolic role in giving role to women and the youth, fight against corruption and narcotics.”

But the government says it has fulfilled its commitments in different sections. “This is the right and responsibility of the political opposition to criticize the government, but political parties, civil society and the public have also responsibility to help the government in resolve,” said Javid Faisal, deputy spokesman for the chief executive.

Political experts believe that the existence of political parties is effective, but warn that their viewpoints should not be destructive for system.

“If we don’t have political opposition, then the variety of opinions will be removed and the government will turn into dictatorship,” said Kabir Ranjbar, a lawyer and political expert.

“The existence of opposition is good, but their viewpoints should not be destructive for the system,” Ranjbar said, adding that critical opinions are effective.

Many political parties are criticizing the government for what they call “poor performance”.