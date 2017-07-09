Political party demands government’s explanation over Afghan-Pak operations

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Afghan Mellat (Afghan Nation), a government’s opposition political party opposes the Afghan-Pakistan joint operations along the Durand Line and believes that any move on the two sides of the line should be carried out with the people’s consult and satisfaction.

The party also condemned Iranian president’s recent speeches regarding the water dam constructions in Afghan soil, calling that an “insult” to the independence of Afghanistan. It expects government’s reaction to the speech.

There are increasing reactions over the joint operations along the border line.

The leadership of the party claims the operations are incorrect, saying that terrorist groups have safe havens in the large cities of Pakistan.

The party position follows people’s increasing opposition against the joint operations along the Durand line. People seriously ask the government to have responsible deal for this matter.

Source: Kabul News Channel