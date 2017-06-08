Political party urges people for unity

‘Rally is the right of every citizen, but any kind of gathering which deranging public order is against democracy’

AT-KABUL: The Paiwand-e-Milli (National Union), a political party on Thursday condemned the recent attacks in Kabul and Heart, calling on Afghans to keep unity.

“Paiwand-e-Milli Party and the council of Afghanistan’s Ismaili society strongly condemn the recent attacks conducted by the enemy of Afghans and asked the security organs to bring the perpetrators before justice,” said Sayed Mansoor Naderi, Leader of the Party and the Ismaili Council.

Pointing to protest, he said that PaiwandMili party consider peaceful rally and protest the certain right of every citizen, but this party is against those movements and gathering which deranging public order and security and cause a matter of concern for countrymen.

During these days Afghan internal and external enmies with inauspicious programs and deceits are struggling to mare public order and security and establish rifts in solidarity and unity of Afghans, he added.

He said that by considering current situation it is required of all Afghans to keep unity and called it only the remedy to reach to goal.

Hinting to Kabul Process for Peace and Security Cooperation hosted by Kabul on Tuesday, he termed this summit a positive step toward peace in Afghanistan.