Political party welcomes fire of IEC Chairman, seek further reformation

AT-KABUL: The New National Front of Afghanistan (NNFA), a government opposition party on Thursday welcomed the dismissal of Independent Election Commissions Chairman Najibullah Ahmadzai, asking National Unity Government (NUG) to further reforming the electoral body in order to gain people and parties trust.

According to reports, Ahmadzai was fired after five commissioners for the Independent Election Commission (IEC) called for his dismissal due to ranges of issues including poor performance and misuse of authority.

“Unfortunately from the beginning the work of the commission and its commissioners was questionable and a matter of concern,” said spokesman of NNFA, Sayed Jawad Hussaini.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that still there is no national believe over transparency and the political parties concerned about running of parliamentarian election.

The NNFA often asked for reformation in commission system and commissioners, but government never paid attention, he added.

He stated that NNFA welcomes dismissal of IEC head, but belives that only fire of members wont guaranty transparency of the election.

He insisted that government and the IEC must assign new chairman for the electoral body in consultation with the political parties and oppositions.

Although we don’t have enough time, but still we can bring formation in the electoral bodies, he noted.

On the other hand the Chairman of IEC Najibullah Ahmadzai called his firing a plot by presidential palace and number of IEC insufficient commissioners.

He said that I had well plans for reformation of the IEC and running of election, but was dismissed.

He said that allegedly blamed presidential palace in interfering in IEC affairs.

He said that current commissioners follow presidential place.

In presence of current commissioners, there is no hope for running of parliamentary election, he underlined.