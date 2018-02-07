Politician: Foreigners do not want a powerful central government in Afghanistan

AT-KABUL: Head of the Hezb-e-Islami party, Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal said that the foreigners do not want a powerful central government in Afghanistan and are trying to establish “islands of power” to seek their benefits.

“We see some efforts to extend the current war in our country. These efforts are taking peace opportunities from Afghans,” Arghandiwal addressed a gathering.

Other speakers in the gathering blamed the government leaders for changing the country to a battlefield for other countries.

Controversies over the dismissal of Balkh governor and Kandahar police chief was called as part of efforts by the government to deprive the people from reaching a durable peace and stability.