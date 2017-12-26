Some politicians violates recruitment rules: Barmak

AT-KABUL: Without any sort of discrimination, the Ministry of Interior has upped sleeves to bring reform in the ministry, but complaining of some challenges posing by some politicians in the way.

“Some politicians violated government recruitment rules, preventing reform in the ministry,” Interior Minister Wais Barmak said on Monday.

Barmak, who appeared before the Wolesi Jirga or the lower house of the parliament, told the lawmakers: “Let us recruit based on the need. Let us do our job. You have granted me the trust vote, if we appoint someone against the law or on ethnic lines you have the authority to ask me.”

Moreover, he informed of a creation of three committees tasked with evaluating police forces in all 34 provinces to provide basis for a new assignment.

The minister said: “We would announce soon that police personnel have no right to use a high ranking official in transfer and posting.”

“Reforms not possible under pressure from politicians,” he said, without naming anyone.