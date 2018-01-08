Poor Gilani lacking information over Taliban’s presence

AT-KABUL: It has been a patent reality known to the entire world that presence of the Taliban leadership is outside Afghanistan, top official said on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Abdullah Abdullah while chairing cabinet meeting, said there was no need for explanations on whether Taliban leaders lived in Afghanistan or abroad.

The reaction is based on baseless remark made by Sayed Hamid Gilani, the leader of National Islamic Front of Afghanistan, a political party that the Taliban leadership is in Afghanistan.

This statement sparked anger among Afghan leaders, and it’s true in every scenes.

The National Director of Security (NDS) in a statement rejected the claim, saying the irresponsible remark is due to lack of accurate information.

“The irresponsible remark is due to lack of accurate information. Claiming the presence of the Taliban leadership inside the territory of Afghanistan is totally in contrast to the established facts of the whole world and the people of Afghanistan,” the statement added.

“The Taliban leaders are on the other side of the Durand Line and are in major cities in Pakistan,” the statement said, adding that the International Community also accepted this now.

According to statement, accurate information showed Taliban leaders lived in Pakistan’s big cities and them (Taliban leaders) organized attacks against the Afghan government and people from there.

NDS furthered called on politicians to avoid remarks which is against national interest but benefiting enemies.

“We no longer accept rumors that the Taliban leadership is outside the country,” Gilani recently told a gathering, adding, “the government says this because of weakness and they can’t do anything else.

“Most of the Taliban leaders are inside the country,” he claimed.

This would be 2018’s worst and against national interest remarks, leaving no doubt over few inner circles that helping to reverse US attention from Pakistan, a security official told Afghanistan Times at condition of anonymity.

We are in a success point, in which US is going to take tougher approach against Pakistan for its supporting and harboring insurgency, but recently someone pop ups to reverse the attention, he added.

It is a big shame by taking some amount of money will go against national interest while turning blind over all the facts and ground realties, he said.

We all know that US President, Donald Trump came hard against Pakistan in its 2018 first tweet over its country’s lies and deceit.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over that last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump tweeted.

“They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

“See the US president talking about Pakistan’s help and sanctuaries to the militants, but an Afghan leader, who is head of a political party as well, comes up in an attempt to prove it wrong,” he said, terming the remarks of Taliban leaders inside Afghanistan, a shameful statement with no realty in sight.