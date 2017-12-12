President Ghani accepts credentials of new Turkish ambassador 

AT-KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday accepted the credentials of the new Turkish ambassador to Kabul, during a ceremony held here in the Presidential Palace, a statement from President’s office said.

The newly-appointed Turkish envoy presented his credentials to President Ghani, which he accepted and expressed happiness over his new job as Turkish envoy to Kabul.

The envoy said that Turkey would remain committed to cooperate with Afghanistan in different areas, and make more efforts at improving bilateral relations between the two countries.

He also promised to persuade Turkish companies to invest in Afghanistan, the statement added.

“One of my top priorities will be to attract Turkish companies to invest in Afghanistan,” he said.

The president thanked Turkey for its assistance with Afghanistan in areas of education, training, security and economy.

He hoped under the new diplomatic envoy, relations between the two countries would improve and would remain friends.