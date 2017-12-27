President Ghani chairs senior security officials’ meeting

AT-KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani chaired a meeting of the senior security officials, Tuesday afternoon, at the Presidential Palace, disusing important related issue.

The Afghan Civil Aviation Authority presented their proposal on spatial control through the radars installed across the country. The proposal was accordingly approved and instructions were issued to the relevant authority on its implementation, a statement from Presidential Palace said.

According to statement, the issue of releasing Hezb e Islami prisoners also figured in the meeting. As a result of exhaustive discussions, appropriate decisions were made in accordance with the agreement reached between the Government and the Hezb e Islami.

The national defense and security sector officials updated the participants on the security situation of the country. The officials reviewed the threats posed to our security and directed the concerned officials to root the threats up. The efforts of the ANDSF intended at defeating the enemies were lauded, it added.

The Attorney General Mohammad Farid Hamidi briefed the officials on findings of the catastrophic incident which took place in Mirza Olang village, Sayaad District of Sar e Pul province roughly four months ago.

The findings of the report were assessed, necessary instructions were given to the authorities concerned and relevant decisions were taken.

Members of the meeting discussed the report presented by Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority on how the Afghanistan Demining Program was executed during the first six months of the current year (Afghan calendar), the statement furthered.

It further added that a part of the discussion was also concentrated on reviewing the proposal for cleaning the areas off mines and the explosive devices left unexploded during the war times. Directives were given to the relevant organization on implementation of the proposal.