President Ghani receives Hekmayar in Presidential Palace

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Thursday welcomed Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami at the Presidential Place.

Hezb-i-Islami Afghanistan (HIA), led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, had nodded around one year ago to join peace process and started negotiation in that time. Today (Thursday) HIA leader arrived in Kabul the capital city, after 20 years.

In a gathering in the Presidential Palace, President Ghani said, “as it was pledged to the nation that ways would pave for peace, so today the coming of HIA leader is a big step in the aspect.”

Several Jihad leaders, the former President Hamid Karzai, and the Chief Executive Officer, Abdullah Abdullah was also present in the gathering held to welcome Hekmatyar.

Welcoming HIA leader, President Ghani said “government would continue the path of peace process till to reach a durable peace nationwide.”

He urged that the related commission and the HIA party to cooperate for implementation of all point of the agreement signed between the government and the HIA.

He also praised cooperation of all parties, organs and international community for supporting Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process. Pointing toward terrorism, he said that the Afghan forces have been at the frontline of fighting against international terrorism.

He called on all region countries to follow “state-to-state relation, instead of terrorists, who would burn their lords.”

Committing for transferring power through democratic process, President Ghani said “I will struggle to pave ground for running of free and fair election in the country.”

“We would follow peace process through limitation assigned by the nation and be acceptable for nation,” he asserted. He called on all insurgent outfits to follow HIA footsteps and join the peace process. Those who reject peace process would have failure in the conclusion, he noted.

However, HIA Leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said “it is of utmost importance for us to end war and reach peace.” Hekmatyar urged all political and Jihadi leaders to honestly work for peace and make a secure Afghanistan for next generation.

He called on the clusters seeking their interest in war not to interfere in Afghanistan internal affairs and let the Afghans to build their country.

While asking others to stop competition inside Afghanistan, he said “our youths should not be sent to Syria and Iraq.

Rejecting negative propaganda regarding constitution, Hekmatyar said “I accept Constitution to reach to peace.”

Hekmatyar added that “we believe and support freedom of speech and free media,” but he requested some of them not to highlight the flame of discord and conflict.

Regarding women’s rights he said, “we believe and support women rights on the bases of Islam.”

HIA leader added that “we are ready to cooperate with the government without any precondition in all steps to reach peace across the country.”

He once again asked all Afghan insurgents groups to join peace process and put an end before pretext of presence of foreign troops in the country.

From his part, Jihadi Leader, Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf, while voicing pleasure over joining of HIA leader to peace process, has called on other insurgent groups to follow the footstep of the party and come on negotiation table.