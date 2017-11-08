President Ghani, Vice President Mike Pence speak via phone

AT-KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani, and the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence had a telephonic conversation on Tuesday evening, in which both sides discussed key issues, including topics of mutual and regional interests, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

According to the statement, the two sides exchanged views over topics of mutual and regional interests. Issues that figured their conversation mainly revolved around implementation of the lately unveiled U.S strategy and its region-wide impact, reinforcement of the Afghan defense and security sector, counter-terrorism struggles, reforms, anti-corruption efforts, the peace process and conduct of elections.

Vice president Mike Pence reaffirmed their commitment, iterating that the people and government of the United States will continue staying together with and supporting the Afghan Government and people.

President Ghani thanked the Government and people of the United States for assisting the Afghan Government and people in different development realms, underscoring that such mutual cooperation should be augmented.

Vice president Mike Pence lauded the bravery and sacrifices of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces patriotically rendered for eradicating terrorism.

The two leaders talked further over ways of boosting mutual cooperation and assistance which can consequently contribute towards strengthening stability as well as ensuring development in Afghanistan and the region, the statement concluded.