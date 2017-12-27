Prisoners escape Balkh jail after gunbattle

AT-KABUL: At least five political prisoners are said to have escaped from a prison in northern Balkh province, a well-placed source revealed on Wednesday.

A security official, who did not wanted to be named, told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident took place on Tuesday night.

Without going into details, the official said the prisoners managed to escape after a gunbattle with security guards.

Police spokesman Sher Jan Durrani confirmed the incident. However, he did not provide further information.