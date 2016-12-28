Prominent photojournalist Younusi dies at 55

AT-KABUL: Prominent photojournalist Mohammad Yousuf Younusi passed away on Wednesday at the age of 55.

Younusi has been in the Rehman Medical Institute Peshawar for the past three days after heart attack. Born in Kabul, Younusi’s father was also a photographer.

He started working with the state-run media in the early 1980s and captured different events with his camera. He spent most of his career time in The Kabul Times daily and had cooperation with other media outlets as well, including Afghanistan Times.

He was suffering from an old injury he received in the 1980s, and the shrapnel of a rocket remained in his head, had almost paralyzed half of his body.

The Afghanistan Times staff express deep regrets for the death of late Younusi, wishing him paradise, and patience for his family and friends.