‘Prompt action needs to end violence against women’

AT News Report-KABUL: On the occasion of the International Day of Elimination of Violence against Women, (25 November 2017), the EU delegation in Afghanistan called for prompt and significant action from the Afghan Government to end violence against women.

“2017 has been another difficult year for the Afghan women,” the EU delegation in Afghanistan said in a media statement on Saturday.

According to the newly published report of the Independent Human Rights Commission of Afghanistan the level of violence against women remains the same, 3778 cases of violence recorded throughout the year. This number includes 231 cases of murder, 1003 cases of beating and 38 cases of rape, the statement added.

“The new figures about violence against women in Afghanistan are highly disappointing. Elimination of violence against women has been a major task of the Afghan Government and international community and it is crucial to see rapid improvements in this area.”

The National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security needs to be implemented and there must be full participation of women in all aspects social and political life including peace process and elections” says the EU Head of Delegation in Afghanistan, Ambassador Pierre Mayaudon.

Elimination of violence and discrimination against women and girls remains a pivotal objective of the European Union’s Human Rights Policy.

The EU remains strongly committed to eliminating violence against all women and girls across the world.