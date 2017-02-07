Public massacre; 20 killed, dozens wounded in Kabul Supreme Court suicide attack

By Mansoor Faizy-KABUL: At least 20 people were killed and 41 wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the Supreme Court’s car park on Tuesday, officials said. The target was employees of the Supreme Court, and the number of casualties is feared to rise.

“20 people including three women and one child were killed in the today’s suicide attack,” Wahidullah Mayar, senior public relations advisor to the ministry of public health said. “41 people were also wounded.”

“A suicide bomber on foot, wearing an explosive-laden vest targeted those employees of the Supreme Court who were leaving offices at 4:00pm in Police District 9th of Kabul city,” according to Kabul police. The incident was not far from the US embassy compound.

“So far, we have received 19 people killed and another 41 injured from today’s blast” Wahidullah Majroh, spokesman for the Public Health Ministry told Afghanistan Times. Women and children are among the victims of the blast, he added.

President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah strongly condemned suicide attack that killed and wounded dozens of innocent people.

President Ghani termed the brutal attack as a crime against humanity and unforgivable act.

He called the attack as a “barbarian act”, saying “the enemies of Afghanistan once again showed their enmity with our people”.

Abdullah also condemned the barbaric act and condoled with the families of the victims of Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Kabul. “The blood of our people isn’t cheap and won’t be wasted,” Abdullah twitted.

However, there has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

This casualty comes as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in its annual report regarding civilian causalities showed highest record incurred during the year 2016.

Based on report, 11,418 conflict-related civilian casualties, including 3,498 killed and 7,920 wounded, that recorded highest civilian casualties since 2009.

Report finding demonstrated that out of the above mentioned casualties, 3,512 were children, (923 dead and 2,589 injured) showing up 24 percent on the previous highest recorded figure.