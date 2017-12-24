Qatari investors in Farah for inauguration of projects

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: More than 29 Qataris traders led by Al-Gharrafa Charity Director Sheikh Ali bin Abdul Al-Sani, have arrived in western Farah province to put into service development projects.

Hikmatullah Nazari, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News about 30 Qataris Sheikhs reached Farah City, the provincial capital, on Saturday.

Several projects funded by Al-Gharrafa would be put into service, Nazari said without giving details.

Farah Civil Society Network head Brayalai Ghafari said the projects included a zoo, a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts and a township for refugees.

Several school buildings, a runway and a terminal at the provincial airport and a fire brigade centre would be built by the Qatari investors, he added.

However, he did not disclose the cost of the projects. According the civil society activist, the Qatari traders have built several mosques in Farah city.

Another provincial official, who did not want to be named, said the Qataris would announce several other projects in the province in the next few days.