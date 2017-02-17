Reckless driving; Six dead, 23 wounded in traffic accident in Kabul-Kandahar highway

AT-KABUL: At least six people died and 23 others wounded in a traffic accident in Kabul-Kandahar highway, local official said on Friday. According to Helmand officials, the incident took place in Greshk district of the province.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Omar Zwak, said that six people died and 23 others received injuries in the accident after a passenger’s bus lost its control and went off the road in Greshk district of the province.

However, Provincial Council Chief, Mohammad Karim Attal, said that over 20 people were killed and 12 others received injuries when a 303 type bus overturned on Kabul-Kandahar highway in Washir district.

It is worth mentioning that traffic accidents are not unusual in Afghanistan; annually hundreds of people die in traffic accidents on highways across the country-mostly as a result of unpaved roads, high speeds and carelessness of drivers while driving. This comes as at least 18 people were killed in separate road accidents on Kabul-Jalalabad highway and western Herat province of Afghanistan earlier in November last year.

Last year, nearly 100 people were killed and wounded in two separate traffic incidents in western Farah and Nimroz provinces.

The first accident took place when a bus collided with a truck in the Gulistan district of Farah province. At least 14 people died and 45 others were wounded in the incident.

Separately, at least four people died and 36 others wounded following another accident in the adjacent province of Nimroz. High speed, carelessly driving and out of standard roads are basic reason behind deadly traffic accidents in the country.