Reforming police is a must to gain people’s satisfaction: Barmak

AT News Report-KABUL: Interior minister said reforms in police force began to attract people’s satisfaction.

“We make efforts to bring basic reforms in the police force to attract people’s satisfaction and encourage police officers to be more responsible,” said Interior Minister, Wais Ahmad Barmak in a meeting with title of ‘enhancing police knowledge and skills’.

He added that any transfer, appointing and promotion of police officers would be carried out according to the law. Barmak said the some assessments were done in Herat province to specify where police is most needed. “This program caused increase of corruption in the national police.

President Ashraf Ghani had earlier said that corruption was a big challenge in his administration. He had accused interior ministry of “heart of corruption”.

Ghani also said that use of force was limited in the security bodies.

The president said he would order the interior ministry to perform appointing of young officers and transferring of experienced ones based on the officers’ law.

He criticized what he called the relation-based appointing, asking the parliamentarians not to pressure interior ministry for this purpose, otherwise, he would share the issue with the media.