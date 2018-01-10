‘Regional spy agencies order Daesh to claim responsibilities for attacks’

AT-KABUL: Defense Ministry alleges that the Daesh terrorist group is ordered by the regional spy agencies to claim responsibilities for attacks in Afghanistan.

It added that Daesh is active in Afghanistan by the order of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) just like other terrorist group, but said downplayed its threat as less important.

“The Daesh terrorist group claims responsibilities for attacks to pretend it is a strong group, but the reality is vice versa, and it has failed in Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Radmanesh, a spokesman for the ministry.

He added that Pakistan arms Daesh and claims that the terrorist group carries out attacks in Afghanistan to gain privileges. “This is not true, and Daesh has failed in our country.”

Radmanesh said that most of the attacks are the work of Haqqani network, but Daesh claims responsibility.

Daesh took responsibility for the recent bloody attack against the Tebyan cultural center in the west of Kabul that killed 52 civilians and injured more than 90.

Senators also believe that Taliban and Haqqani network are behind the attacks, but are attributed to Daesh to scare some countries.

“Pakistan attributes the attacks to Daesh to prevent reactions to the Taliban and Haqqani groups,” Abdullah Qarloq, a member of senate said.

Afghan officials including President Ghani had earlier called Daesh as “serious threat”.