Reign of land mafia: 5,750 acres of land grabbed in Logar: Fidai

AT-KABUL: In central Logar province around 5,750 acres of land of almost 2,000 individuals have grabbed by powerful people, creating unrest among the general public and problems for the government, the governor said.

While addressing a joint press conference with some lawmakers and provincial council members the other day in provincial capital of Logar, Muhammad Halim Fidai said nearly 1,898 individuals have found involved in land grabbing for the last 15 years in Baraki barak, Pul-i-Alam, Khoshi and Muhammad Agha districts of Logar.

Fidai added there were some from the land mafia who have grabbed land up to 1,500 acres while the others, measuring one eighth acres of the grabbed land.

Moreover, the governor pointed out two widely known land grabbers, Haji Daulat khan and Haji Dawran. However, further details about the accused Daulat and Dawran were not made public.

Sources said that they were not present in the country to include their comments.

The governor said that culture of land grabbing is harmful and main obstacle for construction and good governance in the province. He added that work on developmental projects could not proceed due to claims from various owners of land.

However, Fidai said that the provincial government of Logar had initiated campaign against administrative corruption and land grabbing.

The governor said, “so far 1663 acres of land had been retaken and 92 persons arrested in connection with that. Land-grabbers, corrupt officials and militants are the same; all of them create problems for the government.”

Meshrano Jirga member Mohammad Asif Siddique said powerful lords of the earth in Logar province have illegally occupied lands in the province.

Without pointing out anyone, the senator said some former provincial officials were involved in the land-grabbing.