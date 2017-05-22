Religious scholar shot dead in Logar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Deputy Head of Ulema Council for central Logar province have been shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Monday, an official said.

Salim Saleh, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Maulvi Abdul Ghafoor was killed by unknown armed men in the Kolengar area of Pul-i-Alam, the provincial capital.

“Ghafoor was walking to mosque when he shot dead,” he said, adding that the cleric did not have enmity with anyone and always preached peace. Investigation have already kicked off into the matte, Saleh informed.

A resident of the area, Syed Daud, said, “Maulvi Abdul Ghafoor was also prayer leader at out mosque. Someone opened fired on him and killed him this morning.”

A government-controlled area, Kolengar is located five kilometers north of Pul-i-Alam.