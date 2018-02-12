Religious scholars call on Karzai

AT-KABUL: The former President Hamid Karzai on Monday held a meeting with religious Ulemas from the eastern Nangarhar province at his office, highlighting the importance of the national unity and solidarity among the Afghan masses.

During the meeting the ongoing situations in the country were discussed and noted the problems of Nangarhar province. Both sides highlighted the importance of modern education and emphasized on the Afghan masses to educate their children, because the youth and the future of the country could not be separated.

“The Hamid Karzai Foundation should provide scholarships to the students of Nangarhar,” Ulema asked ex-president, Hamid Karzai.

Karzai was optimistic in the meeting with religious scholars, urging them to work harder for strengthening national unity and solidarity among the Afghan masses—across the board.

“National unity and solidarity among the Afghans is very much needed to resolve the country’s problems,” Karzai stressed on national unity and productive role of Ulema.

Welcoming the demands of educational scholarships, Hamid Karzai assured them full support of providing scholarships to the students in Nangarhar province—one among the volatile provinces.

Hamid Karzai message of national unity and solidarity towards resolving the problems is very much important. The religious scholars should be assigned special lectures to deliver in favor of national and solidarity. Keeping in view the prevailing situations in the region, things are changing very rapidly. The Afghan leadership—across the board whether it is part of the government or opposition inside and outside of the Parliament, political pressure groups, civil society and religious scholars should be on the same page when it comes to the national unity and national interests.