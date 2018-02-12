Research for a better Afghanistan

Afghan research organization achieves 5th place ranking among Central Asian think-tanks and 26th among 145 independent think-tanks according to global survey

AT-KABUL: The Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit (AREU) has maintained its position as the top think-tank in Afghanistan and risen to 5thplace in a list ranking 65 think-tanks across Central Asia. AREU was also ranked 26thin a list of 145 independent think-tanks globally. Both results were taken from the 11th edition of the University of Pennsylvania’s Global Go To Think Tank Index (GGTTI) report that was released recently worldwide.

The Think-Tanks and Civil Societies Program (TTCSP) of the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania carries out research on the contributions made by policy institutes to governance and civil societies worldwide.

TTCSP, with the help of a panel of 1,900 peer institutions and experts representing print and electronic media, academia, public and private donor institutions and governments worldwide,carries out an arduous ranking process each year based on precise criteria. In 2017, the process took place among 7,815 think-tanks around the world.

The annual GGTTI report aims to help in filling the gap between knowledge and policy in international peace and security, globalization and governance, international economics, environmental issues, information and society, poverty alleviation, healthcare and global health.

Dr. Orzala Nemat, AREU Director, said: “We are very pleased AREU is maintaining its spot as the top think-tank in Afghanistan, as well as the progress AREU has made in increasing its rankings both in Central Asia and among global independent think tanks.”

“This is a significant achievement, not only for AREU as an independent research institution, but also for Afghanistan,” she said and added, “The gain reflects the determination of our colleagues to stick to the highest standards and work ardently to produce high-quality, policy-relevant, evidence-based research, actively disseminate the results and promote a culture of research and learningin an environment different from most parts of the world because of the prevailing security threats.”

AREU is an independent research institute based in Kabul that was established in 2002 by the assistance of the international community in Afghanistan. AREU’s mission is to inform and influence policy and practice by conducting high-quality, policy-relevant, evidence-based research and actively disseminating the results and promote a culture of research and learning.

AREU achieves its mission by engaging with policy makers, civil society, researchers and academics to promote their use of AREU’s research-based publications and its library, strengthening their research capacity and creating opportunities for analysis, reflection and debate. AREU is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of representatives of donor organizations, embassies, the United Nations and other multilateral agencies, Afghan civil society and independent experts.

The agency could be reached here: Email: communication@areu.org.af