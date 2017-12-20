Reverse decision over Noor: Jamiat-i-Islami urges Ghani

AT News Report-KABUL: Leadership council of Jamiat-i-Islami party has urged President Ashraf Ghani to reverse his decision on ousting Atta Mohammad Noor as Balkh governor.

On Monday, the Presidential Palace said that it accepted the resignation of Noor, who is also the sitting executive chief of Jamiat-i-Islami. But Noor and his party have strongly condemned the President’s decision. Noor claimed his resignation was submitted months ago and at the moment it is over dated.

Jamiat council in a statement said the party has offered reasonable conditions to the Presidential Palace over Noor issue, but it dealt with hostile approach instead of handling the issue through negotiation and popular political solution.

“Based on the National Unity Government agreement, any unilateral decision and without approval of the other party would affect the principles of partnership and questions legitimacy of the government,” the statement said.

“The presidency should be aware that Jamiat-i-Islami is seriously observing all the cases of violation of Unity Government Deal and it is now in a position to firmly defend the Afghan people’s legitimate rights,” it said.

The statement claimed the president has been engaged in ‘monopolization of power’ and misusing the presence and support of international community.

It warned the part would resort to any means, if the president doesn’t reverse the decision.