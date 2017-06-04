‘Revise BSA as insecurity worsen’

Kabul carnage; national mobilization only remedy to overcome crisis: Parliamentarians

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Member of the Wolesi Jirga or Lower House of the Parliament had expressed deepest concern over horrible massive attack in Kabul and ramp-up insecurity, terming national mobilization is only remedy to cope with current crisis across the country.

They also believed that after signing of Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) with USA insecurity have been increased in different parts of the country, and it need to be revised or revoked. Similarly, lawmakers came hard over Pakistan for its supporting to terrorism, asking the government to lodge complaint against Pakistan to the UN Security Council.

“National mobilization including of parliamentarians, government officials, members of political and social parties can be only remedy to overcome current crisis,” Speaker of the Lower House, Abdul Raouf Ibrhimi told Wolesi Jirga.

He tasked committees of parliament to establish a commission to draft all legislators’ suggestion and submitted to the government to go for national mobilization, and seek outgoing ways from current insecurity crisis.

He added that as parliamentarians requested, a delegation have to assign to discuss current challenges in its way out with the USA, Russia, Pakistan and Iran representatives.

He added that government only has control over cities while other part of the country is under insecurity, or likely under control of insurgent. ‘So it requires holding serious step to address the issue.”

Another member of Wolesi Jirga, Ghulam Farooq Majroh, said that “national mobilization is required to discuss current insecurity and seek outgoing ways.”

He added that equipping and supporting of Afghan defense and intelligence forces is necessary to enable the Afghan forces to suppress enemies.

“Government also needs to revise its foreign policy, and complain against neighboring country supporting terrorism to the UN Security Council,” he added.

Legislator Qazi Nazir Ahmad Hanafi, said that Pakistan name should be changed as criminal-istan, asking the Afghan government to submit complaints to the UN Security Council against Pakistan.

Another lawmaker, Iqbal Safi, said that after signing BSA killing of Afghan people increased day by day, parliament has to take decision about the fate of BSA.

Pointing toward protest on Friday in Kabul, which led into violence, he said that those who fired against protestors and those who misused from the peaceful movement—both have to be prosecuted.

Another representative of people in Wolesi Jirga, Obaidullah Barekzai hinting toward Friday’s protest in Kabul, said that discriminators and mercenaries of embassies have to be prevented from misusing of youths during protest. He said that protest is the right of every Afghan, but none has the right to create chaos. Running chaos and anarchy under the name of protest, never would be for benefit of anyone, rather it would lead the country toward new crisis, he mentioned.