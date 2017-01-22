Rival faction kills four Taliban fighters

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least four Taliban insurgents were killed and a Taliban shadow governor was wounded in the suicide attack, carried out by a rival fighter in northern Kunduz province, local official said Sunday.

“The incident took place in Dashti Archi district of the province while a suicide bomber detonated himself among his members late Saturday,” Sher Aziz Kamawal provincial police chief said.

He added four Taliban insurgents were killed and a Taliban Shadow governor Mullah Abdul Salam Akhund was wounded in the attack.

“The suicide bomber had come from the restive Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province to conduct the attack,” Kamawal said.

This comes as infighting among the Taliban group increased during the recent years.

10 Taliban insurgents killed during infighting in Western Farah Province, earlier January.

The incident took place in Bakwa district after a landmine planted by Taliban group targeted the other rival group as they were on their way from Helmand to Farah provinces, district administrative chief Ghawsuddin said.

The clashes normally take place due to differences among insurgent outfits over appointment of their group’s leader.