Roadside bomb killed seven in Herat

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Seven civilians, including children and women have been killed after their vehicle hit with a roadside bomb in western Herat province, provincial official said on Wednesday

Provincial Police Spokesman, Abdulahad Walizada, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the shocking incident was occurred in Adarskan district of Herat province early on Wednesday morning. “Seven civilians, including two women and three children were killed in the roadside bomb.”

Moreover, the governor’s spokesman, Jailani Farhad confirmed the incident but, he had no information regarding casualties of the blast.

He added, an operation has been underway in Adarskan district against insurgents where Mullah Hamid, a district chief of the Taliban insurgents was killed by security forces. The Taliban insurgents have not commented into the matter so far.