Robbers’ gangs busted in Kabul

AT-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Monday said that two gangs of robbers were busted in Kabul city. In a press statement issued here, NDS said that its operatives succeeded to arrest two groups of robbers, comprise of 10 thieves, leading by Rahim and Baba Sadam in 17th district of Kabul city.

According to the statement, the robbers during primary investigation confessed that they were involved in robbing and stealing precious items including vehicles and money.

The robbers were detained, while they were struggling to steal £805 from an Afghan, who recently returned from the United Kingdom, the statement said.

Three vehicles without documents were seized from possession of robbers, the statement noted.