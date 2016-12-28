Russia-China-Pakistan discuss Afghanistan security

Trilateral meeting at the absence of Afghan officials sparked concerns

By Abdul Basir-KABUL: Russia, China and Pakistan have discussed regional issues including Afghanistan security situation and also the increasing activities of extremist groups like Islamic State also known as Daesh at a high-level meeting held in Moscow on Tuesday. However, there was no inclusion of Afghan representatives in the meeting.

According to a press release issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Pakistani and Chinese delegates met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov after the trilateral meeting.

The parties pointed to the “worsening” security situation in Afghanistan, expressing concerns about intensifying activities by extremist groups in the country, including the Afghan branch of IS, the statement added.

“The participants agreed to continue efforts to assist in furthering the national reconciliation process in Afghanistan, based on the key role of the Afghans themselves and in line with the principles of integrating the armed opposition into peaceful life,” the statement added.

The statement furthered, “Russia and China, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reaffirmed their readiness for flexible approaches to the prospect of excluding certain individuals from the list of sanctioned persons as part of efforts to promote a peaceful dialogue between Kabul and the Taliban movement.”

The participants agreed to continue consultations in an expanded format and therefore would like to see Afghanistan take part, the statement concluded.

The meeting took place while government officials have expressed strong reaction against a trilateral meeting involving China, Pakistan and Russian. They showed their concerns over the absence of Afghan officials in the meeting.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Ahmad Shekib Mostaghni, said that Afghan government is not optimistic in the outcomes of the meeting. “Such meeting without the presence of Afghan officials will not represent a real picture of the situation of Afghanistan in the meeting,” he said.

Prior to this, Wolesi Jirga Speaker, Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi termed such meeting as a clear sign of interference in international affairs of the country.