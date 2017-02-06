Salang Pass reopens after 3-day closure

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The government machinery on Monday has succeeded to reopen Salang Pass for public transport buses after removing snows, official said. The Salang Pass has been reopened for public transport which was closed due to heavy snowfalls since Thursday. The Salang highway passes through mountains in Parwan and Baghlan provinces, and was remained close for 3-day due to heavy snowfalls.

Salang Maintenance Commander Gen. Abdul Rajab told Pajhwok Afghan News that the highway was reopened only for passenger buses at around 8am (Monday). Cargo trucks are not allowed to pass through.

He added that passenger vehicles would not be allowed to cross the Pass after 6pm when temperature falls below the freezing point, aimed at minimizing all about the danger of incidents.

“The highway has been hit by downhill fall of snow for at least 63 times. But the heavy machinery, deployed by the government succeeded to reopen highway for passenger buses to cross the tunnel,” he said.

Snowfalls in Afghanistan are not strange. So the government should strengthen the related organs by providing required machineries, shelters for affected families, trained personnel and other necessary equipments to overcome disastrous situations every year.

The Municipality and Disaster management departments should speed up work efforts to clean big cities and main highways. According to reports, more than 100 people have been killed and main highways blocked by the heavy snowfalls across the country.