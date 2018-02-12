Salang pass reopens for traffic

AT-KABUL: The Salang pass, linking the capital Kabul with nine Northern provinces of the country, reopened for traffic on Monday, after heavy snowfalls closed northern and southern parts of key highway, officials said.

Heavy snowfall in Salang, particularly in southern pass of the tunnel, caused 15 avalanches—it is the main link connecting Northern provinces, Head of Protection and Maintenance of Salang Pass, General Mohammad Rajab told Afghanistan Times.

The Salang pass remained close for 15 hours due to heavy snowfalls. “154cm snow had been fallen in the northern part of the tunnel, and 167 cm in southern, causing hours of closure to the passageway.”

He said that the snowfall caused the way to remain close from 7:30pm last evening till today (Monday) 10:30am.

In immediate action, the clearing efforts of snow kicked off by the protection, and maintenance of the Salang pass. “Today (Monday) at 10:30am the highway reopened for traffic.”

He said that there is no issue for any kind of vehicles, including buses and trucks to bypass the Salang.

Currently snow is falling into the Salang pass, but it is not heavy snowfall, he added.

In every winters, Salang pass remain close for some hours or even some days due to heavy snowfall.