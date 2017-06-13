Sar-i-Pul man brutally kills wife in pickaxe attack

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A murderer joined the Taliban militant group after a brutal killing of his wife through pickaxe in northern Sar-e-Pul province, the women’s affairs department said on Tuesday.

Naseema Arzo, the women’s affairs director, told Pajhwok Afghan News the shocking incident happened on Sunday afternoon in Nawabad Chashmai Shifa village of the provincial capital, Sar-i-Pul city.

She said a man had brutally killed his 34-year old wife through a smooth use of pickax before fleeing.

“The incident occurred after the husband asked her wife—who was busy in household chores–to calm a crying 17-month-old baby. After the woman wasn’t able reach to the child quickly, the violent man throws the child to the ground and kills his wife after beating her,” she added.

Arzo further went on saying, during the initial investigation into the matter, the mother-in-law of the slain woman had confessed killing of her daughter in law by her son.

Moreover, Dr. Mohammad Rostam Rajabi, the provincial hospital head, said the dead body of the woman was shifted to the hospital with deep wounds at around 8pm on Sunday.

He said the initial investigation indicated the slain woman had received strong and deep hits through a sharp instrument and had died of too much bleeding.

According to Arzo, the case was being investigated by police and the murderer had escaped the area by joining the Taliban.