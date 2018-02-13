Sayyaf in Saudi: ‘Factors behind extremism discussed’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Abdur Rab Rassoul Sayyaf, head of Dawat Party, in his meeting with senior advisors to the Saudi King, discussed key factors behind extremism in the Islamic World.

A member of the Sayyaf-led delegation visiting Saudi Arabia, Jamaluddin Badr, told Pajhwok Afghan News the noted jihadi leader met three senior advisors to the king and Saudi ulema.

He said different issues and problems of the region and the Islamic world figured at the meetings.

The main goals of the meetings were discussing terrorist acts, suicide attacks, factors behind them and their impact on the Islamic world, he said.

Both sides also discussed ways and means of preventing extremism and recruitment of youth by extremist groups, Badr added.

Saudi religious scholars and officials appreciated anti-extremism efforts by Sayyaf and hailed the renowned scholar as an influential figure of the Islamic world.

Saudi officials acknowledged that Afghanistan and a number of other Muslim countries had sacrificed a lot in fighting against terrorism, he said.

Saudi Arabia, which enjoys an important position among Islamic countries, could play a better role in ensuring peace and ending the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, Badr quoted Sayyaf as saying.

He said Sayyaf also talked with Saudi officials on the problems of the Afghans living in the holy land.