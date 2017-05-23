Scuffle by a lawmaker supporters: Kam Air airplane stops from landing in Bamyan

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Allegedly, a number of supporters of a member of Wolesi Jirga or (Lower House) of the Parliament did not allow Kam Air airplane to land in the central Bamyan province airport, officials said on Tuesday.

“Supporters of Bamyan lawmaker, Abdul Rahman Shaidani, who missed flight from Kabul to Bamyan due to his late arrival, have prevented the Kam Air airplane to land in Bamyan airport,” Najeeb Paiman, Spokesman for Kam Air Airline claimed.

“Abdul Rahman Shaidani, a lawmaker, approach counter over one hour late, which due to aviation law and demand of passengers the flight to Bamyan had took off,” he added.

“When the plane was about to land in Bamyan, the Bamyan airport tower said that Shaidani’s supporters entered to the airport illegally, created a brawl situation in the airport, and did not allow the airplane to land in Bamyan airport,” he added.

“Airplane returned and landed back in Kabul airport, where fortunately there was enough oil, otherwise, it was a big catastrophe,” he added.

He furthered that after landing in Kabul, Kam Air airplane took off again to Bamyan with having Shaidani, the lawmaker in seat.

“Despite $10,000 financial loses, the Kam Air Airline was in trouble with the passengers, and we are strongly criticized over the uncertainty.”

Around 30 passengers were on board, he said, adding that, similarly passengers who were in Bamyan airport to come to Kabul had expressed anger over delay.

He called on parliament and other relevant organizations to seriously look after the issue.

While rejecting the accusation, Abdul Rahman Shaidani, said, “I reached Kabul Airport early at morning, before the mentioned time by the airliner.”

“I was in terminal at around 06:06am, but boarding counter was closed, and I called the ministry of civil aviation and informed them on the issue, but I already missed the flight,” he added.

He added, “After missing flight, I went back home, and called my supporters who gathered in Bamyan airport to welcome me, and told him to go back home.”

He added that the people who gathered to welcome me in Bamyan airport were around 500 people.

“After taking breakfast at home, the Kam Air Airline called me back to come to airport, and flight was on board to Bamyan, in which I left Kabul to Bamyan after over 30 minutes,” he added.

Pointing toward brawl in Bamyan airport by his supporters that prevented the airplane from landing, he said that he was not aware of such incident.