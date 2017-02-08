Security forces committed to fight terrorism: Atmar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The National Security Advisor Muhammad Hanif Atmar has said that Kabul with support of NATO member countries would continue fighting to suppress global terrorist networks, plotting insurgency in Afghanistan.

In a statement, issued from the National Security Council (NSC) on Wednesday said that Hanif Atmar held a meeting with NATO’s Deputy Secretary General, Rose Gottemoeller in Brussels on Tuesday and discussed the 4-year plan for the development of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) within the framework of the Resolute Support (RS) mission, aimed at to enhance the combat abilities of Afghan forces.

The statement added that the two sides discussed security concerned issues and the terrorist activities of insurgent groups in Afghanistan and the region.

Atmar added that the Afghan security forces are still rendering huge sacrifices in battlefield to combat global terrorist groups.

He added that Afghan security forces are always being supported by the NATO member countries in fight against terrorism.

Atmar also discussed the vision and initiatives taken by the Afghan government to curb corruption in the country.

He was hopeful that the UN and NATO supports to the peace deal between the Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) would encourage other insurgent groups to join the ongoing Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process.

Following meeting with Rose Gottemoeller at NATO Head Quarter in Brussels, Atmar who was speaking to newsmen said, “We discussed increasing the combat abilities of Afghanistan’s National Security Forces as a part of 4-year road-map. We discussed process of reconciliation. We talked about political reforms in Afghanistan and focused on electoral reforms, corruption and economic development.”

In his turn, Rose Gottemoeller acknowledged that Afghan security forces are committed in fight against terrorist networks and the NATO member countries would not tolerate the country to be a safe haven for terrorists once again.

She reaffirmed NATO’s interest to continue discussion on the 4-year development plan for the Afghan National Defense Forces (ANDSF) in further details in the months ahead.

She emphasized on regional cooperation against war on terror, terming regional cooperation key to root out the cancer of terrorism.

She added there is no good and bad among terrorists, all terrorists are bad who pose a threat to world peace and innocent humanity.

Atmar’s office added that NATO member countries backed the 4-year security plan, anti-corruption proceedings and peace deal with Hezb-e-Islami, taken by the Afghan government.

He said in his comments that the Afghan delegation has seen enormous amount of support from the NATO. So he would leave for Afghanistan with a good impression and success.