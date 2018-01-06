Security forces recapture ‘strategic’ area from Taliban

AT News Report-KABUL: An area of strategic importance in the capital of central Uruzgan province has been regained from the Taliban insurgents, provincial security officials said on Saturday.

The Landa Kosa area in the province recently gained fame for its strategic location that remained under the Taliban control over the past two years.

Brig. Gen. Rahmatullah Sidiqi, the Uruzgan police chief who visited the area, told Pajhwok Afghan News it was retaken as a result of an operation.

He said the police offensive against Taliban was supported by the Afghan National Army (ANA) which resulted in retaking the Landa Kosa from militants late on Friday night.

He added the security personnel have been engaged in detecting and defusing landmines in the area planted by the Taliban insurgents, adding efforts are underway to make the area fully secure for the residents.

Moreover, a commander of the 205th Atal Military Corps, Col. Rahmat Shah Qimati, said the joint offensive was underway for the past few days, adding many areas have been cleared of rebels.

Qimati claimed at least 40 insurgents were suffered casualties during the offensive so far and many weapons belonging to them were also destroyed.

He said the security forces have taken control over a base of militants, from where they used to fire missiles into Tirinkot.

However, Taliban claimed pushing back the security forces, adding three tanks were destroyed and many soldiers killed.

Taliban admitted the loss of only one militant and injuries to another. The ongoing conflict in Tirinkot started two years ago and both sides since have sustained casualties.

As a result of violent clashes between the security forces and Taliban militants at least 13,000 families have been forced to flee their homes and face harsh conditions during the period of displacement.