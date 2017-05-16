Security forces retake Qala-e-Zal

AT-KABUL: Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that Qala-e-Zal district of northern Kunduz province was recaptured by the security forces after one week under control of Taliban.

A statement issued by MoI said that chief district office, police headquarter and some other part of Qala-e-Zal was recaptured by Afghan forces through operation titled Pamir five.

Statement said that the operation has been started 6:00am today and moving forward is going on by Afghan forces in the district.

Ministry of defense while confirmed recapture of the district said that to date, 10 Taliban fighters have been killed and six others were wounded during air and ground operations in Qala-e-Zal district said that six insurgents killed eight wounded in the district.

The ministry said that the Taliban’s stronghold was destroyed in the district.

Tens of Taliban insurgents attacked Qala-e-Zal district and took control of the district after hours of clashes with security forces last Saturday.

However, police officials in that time said that security forces have retreated to prevent civilian casualties. They said that security forces tactically retreated from the district.